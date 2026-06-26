Is AI good at stock-market timing? A new study casts doubt

Early promise

Some earlier studies showed promising results for AI trading strategies, but Cucuringu says they were based on just a few stocks over shorter periods. His team wanted to test how LLMs performed in different market environments, including the 2008 financial crisis, the Covid-19 crash and the bull markets in between. The team also included delisted stocks to avoid a common issue in backtesting known as survivorship bias, where performance is overstated by including only stocks that are currently active.