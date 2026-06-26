Large-language models may be immune to human emotions like fear and greed, but they still struggle to beat the market over longer periods.
Is AI good at stock-market timing? A new study casts doubt
SummaryResearch finds that while large-language models may work well initially, they don’t outperform the market over long periods and in changing conditions.
Large-language models may be immune to human emotions like fear and greed, but they still struggle to beat the market over longer periods.
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