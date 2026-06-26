Is AI good at stock-market timing? A new study casts doubt

Large-language models may be immune to human emotions like fear and greed, but they still struggle to beat the market over longer periods.
Large-language models may be immune to human emotions like fear and greed, but they still struggle to beat the market over longer periods.
Researchers recently backtested a range of LLM-based trading strategies over 20 years and found that they mostly failed to outperform simple buy-and-hold investing. The reason sounds surprisingly human: The bots missed out on gains in bull markets by being too conservative, and then racked up heavy losses by trading too aggressively in bear markets.
Researchers recently backtested a range of LLM-based trading strategies over 20 years and found that they mostly failed to outperform simple buy-and-hold investing. The reason sounds surprisingly human: The bots missed out on gains in bull markets by being too conservative, and then racked up heavy losses by trading too aggressively in bear markets.
As investors increasingly use AI to crunch numbers and summarize earnings calls, this research shows that they should be wary of relying on it for trading advice.
“The key finding was that the apparent advantage of LLM-based strategies largely disappears when you evaluate them over longer periods and across a broader set of stocks,” says one of the researchers, Mihai Cucuringu, professor of mathematics at UCLA.
Early promise
Some earlier studies showed promising results for AI trading strategies, but Cucuringu says they were based on just a few stocks over shorter periods. His team wanted to test how LLMs performed in different market environments, including the 2008 financial crisis, the Covid-19 crash and the bull markets in between. The team also included delisted stocks to avoid a common issue in backtesting known as survivorship bias, where performance is overstated by including only stocks that are currently active.
“A lot of models work well when the market environment is fairly stable,” says David Allison, partner at Allison Investment Management in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. “Financial markets are not stable, though.”
As he sees it, AI is good at detecting patterns in data, but the patterns that hold firm in a long bull market may not be valid when stocks suddenly go south. Major events like wars and pandemics also can disrupt those patterns, as can new technological developments and changing business models.
“I think investors should be skeptical of any trading strategy that uses AI to beat the market,” he says.
Of course, AI models are improving all the time, and Cucuringu acknowledges that future ones may do a better job of navigating changing market conditions. However, his team also tested models of different sizes and found that larger models didn’t reliably outperform smaller ones, so there’s no guarantee that even-larger models will do any better.
“It’s a big misconception that better models automatically translate into better trading performance,” he says. “The signal-to-noise ratio in financial data is extremely low,” meaning it is tough to sift the important information from the mass of random and irrelevant data. The danger is that the larger models of the future will simply construct more sophisticated patterns based on noise.
Some benefit
That isn’t to say investors should ditch AI altogether. Allison, for example, says he increasingly sees clients and prospective clients who use AI for investment advice, and often the answers for simple, general questions are accurate.
“If you have a financial planner who charges by the hour, you could save some time and money by using AI to narrow down your question,” Allison says. AI also is useful for quickly analyzing large amounts of text or data, such as a company’s historical financial statements or annual report.
If investors still want to give AI a try for investment advice, there is another thing to consider: They have no recourse if things go wrong. Many human advisers act as fiduciaries, meaning that they’re legally required to act in their clients’ best interests, but that isn’t the case with LLMs.
“If you have an adviser who’s held to a fiduciary standard, then there is some accountability if they give you bad advice,” Allison says. “If you get bad advice from a bot, it’s on you.”
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