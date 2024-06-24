Is artificial intelligence making big tech too big?

Inevitably, there is little public information concerning this antitrust scrutiny. Yet Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority, a regulatory agency that is also probing the two Microsoft deals, has recently published a study of LLMs (it refers to them by their alternative name, foundation models) that illustrates the main concerns. The biggest one, it says, is the potential role of a few tech giants to shape the market in anticompetitive ways. It notes that Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Nvidia have forged more than 90 partnerships with LLMs since 2019, mostly by taking minority stakes. It expresses concerns that they may exert leverage on the modelmakers through supply of critical inputs, such as computing power and data, as well as controlling access to consumers via their platforms. It also notes that some of the deals may have been structured to avoid merger scrutiny.