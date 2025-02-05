A LocalCircles survey has revealed that 50% of Internet users in India use AI platforms, with ChatGPT being the most popular. The survey also found that 90% of AI users prefer text mode while only 10% use voice mode.

Now, there is a new directive from the Finance Ministry about AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek. It restricts the use of artificial intelligence tools. But, are you affected by the new government directive? Read on.

What does the government advisory say? The Finance Ministry in India has advised its employees not to use AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek for official work, according to Reuters. The advisory warns that these chatbots could pose a threat to government documents and data security.

“It has been determined that AI tools and AI apps (such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek etc.) in the office computers and devices pose risks for confidentiality of (government) data and documents,” Reuters quoted the instruction as stating.

Is ChatGPT banned in India? No, ChatGPT is not completely banned in India. However, some government departments have restricted its use on official devices due to data security concerns. This means that, while government employees cannot access ChatGPT on work devices, the general public can still use it freely.

What does the so-called ‘ban’ on AI tools mean? There is no “ban” on ChatGPT in India. People can access and use the AI tool without restrictions. However, certain government offices have issued directives prohibiting its use on official devices.

The main reason behind these restrictions is concern over data security and potential misuse. Authorities fear sensitive government information could be at risk if accessed through AI tools like ChatGPT.