Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  Is ChatGPT banned in India? Check the new government directive on AI tools and ‘risks for confidentiality’

Is ChatGPT banned in India? Check the new government directive on AI tools and ‘risks for confidentiality’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

In India, 50% of internet users utilise AI platforms like ChatGPT. Now, the Finance Ministry has restricted the use of artificial intelligence tools.

Is ChatGPT banned in India? Check the new government directive on AI tools and ‘risks for confidentiality’

A LocalCircles survey has revealed that 50% of Internet users in India use AI platforms, with ChatGPT being the most popular. The survey also found that 90% of AI users prefer text mode while only 10% use voice mode.

Now, there is a new directive from the Finance Ministry about AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek. It restricts the use of artificial intelligence tools. But, are you affected by the new government directive? Read on.

What does the government advisory say?

The Finance Ministry in India has advised its employees not to use AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek for official work, according to Reuters. The advisory warns that these chatbots could pose a threat to government documents and data security.

“It has been determined that AI tools and AI apps (such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek etc.) in the office computers and devices pose risks for confidentiality of (government) data and documents," Reuters quoted the instruction as stating.

Is ChatGPT banned in India?

No, ChatGPT is not completely banned in India. However, some government departments have restricted its use on official devices due to data security concerns. This means that, while government employees cannot access ChatGPT on work devices, the general public can still use it freely.

What does the so-called ‘ban’ on AI tools mean?

There is no “ban" on ChatGPT in India. People can access and use the AI tool without restrictions. However, certain government offices have issued directives prohibiting its use on official devices.

The main reason behind these restrictions is concern over data security and potential misuse. Authorities fear sensitive government information could be at risk if accessed through AI tools like ChatGPT.

Despite these limitations for government employees, ChatGPT remains widely available to the public in India. People can continue using it for various purposes, including education, research and business.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.