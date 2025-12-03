Is ChatGPT working again? OpenAI's latest update as users report outages

OpenAI's ChatGPT experienced some downtime on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, with reports of issues spiking on outage tracking Downdetector.

View full Image Screengrab showing brief spike in outage reports of ChatGPT. ( Downdetector )

Users reported intermittent outages, with some saying that the chatbot was working and others reporting issues.

While the entire service seemed to be working, several users globally reported problems like lag, timeouts or crashes rather than normal functioning.

What has OpenAI said? While users reported issues with the popular chatbot, OpenAI reported “degraded performance” on ChatGPT, specifically on its Conversations service.

View full Image ChatGPT status as per OpenAI. ( OpenAI )

Overall, the downgraded performance issue seemed to be limited just to ChatGPT's Conversation service, with all other services, such as Deep Research, Image Generation, Codex, File Uploads etc. functioning normally.

View full Image Status of all ChatGPT services, as per OpenAI. ( OpenAI )

“We have identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services,” Open AI said as users started reporting issues with the chatbot.

“We have applied the mitigation and are monitoring the recovery,” OpenAI added.

Is ChatGPT working again? Shortly after OpenAI applied said “mitigation” measures had been implemented, reports of issues on Downdetector fell.