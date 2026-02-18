Is Claude AI down? Anthropic's chatbot and website facing issues, report thousands of users

Anthropic’s artificial intelligence (AI) assistant Claude appeared to run into issues Tuesday evening, with outage reports on Downdetector.com spiking as users flagged problems with its chat function and website.

Reports of outages in the US spiked at around around 6.30 pm EST on Tuesday (5.10 am IST on Wendesday), with a peak of nearly 3,000 complaints.

What has Anthropic said? Anthropic's website which shows the status of Claude AI and associated services acknowledged some issues, with the date 18 February 2026 showing, “CSS errors on Claude.ai”.

As of 17 February, 11:56 pm UTC, Anthropic said it was investigating the issue, before announcing, “A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results.”

Shortly afterwards, at 12.10 am UTC on 18 Feb, Anthropic declared, “This incident has been resolved.”

The status of Claude AI on 18 February 2026 also showed no major disruptions, with Anthropic reporting 99.61% uptime on claude.ai and 99.82 % uptime on platform.claude.com (formerly console.anthropic.com) over the past 90 days.

Similarly, other services such as Claude API (api.anthropic.com) and Claude Code showed no major disruptions on Tuesday, reporting 99.68% and 99.7% uptime respectively over the past 90 days.

