The dense clouds over DeepSeek are not clearing anytime soon. After bans on government resources in Italy, France, the US Congress, and elsewhere, new research suggests that DeepSeek’s ties to the Chinese state may be deeper than previously thought.

Security analysts have reportedly uncovered an obfuscated code within the chatbot’s web login page that appears to establish connections to China Mobile, a state-owned telecommunications company banned from operating in the United States due to national security concerns.

Feroot Security, a Canadian cybersecurity firm, first discovered the link and shared its findings with the Associated Press. Independent experts at the University of Calgary and the University of California, Berkeley, later confirmed the connection.

The discovery has reignited fears about the security of user data, as DeepSeek’s privacy policy already states that user information is stored on servers within China. The link to China Mobile raises further concerns that the chatbot could serve as an intelligence-gathering tool for the Chinese government.

While Feroot’s researchers found no direct evidence of data being transmitted to China Mobile during login attempts in North America, they noted that such transmissions could still be occurring for certain users or under specific circumstances. The analysis applies only to the web version of DeepSeek, leaving the mobile app—one of the most downloaded on Apple and Google’s app stores—yet to be scrutinised.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) previously rejected China Mobile’s request to operate in the country in 2019, citing its close ties to the Chinese state and military. The Biden administration subsequently imposed investment restrictions on the company in 2021, further cementing national security concerns.

Also Read | AI security threat? Australia removes DeepSeek from government devices

Experts argue that the risks associated with DeepSeek go beyond those raised by TikTok, which has faced mounting scrutiny and potential bans. “DeepSeek raises all of the TikTok concerns plus more,” said Stewart Baker, a Washington, D.C.-based lawyer and former official at the Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency. “Users are entrusting these AI models with highly sensitive personal and business information. If this data is accessible to an adversarial state, the intelligence implications are enormous.”

DeepSeek’s generative AI technology is increasingly used for business research, personal inquiries, and content generation, creating a treasure trove of valuable data. Ivan Tsarynny, CEO of Feroot, highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating, “It’s mindboggling that we are unknowingly allowing China to survey Americans and we’re doing nothing about it.”

Feroot’s findings suggest that DeepSeek’s login system incorporates fingerprinting techniques that track users’ devices, a practice widely used by tech firms for security and targeted advertising. However, the links to China Mobile’s authentication and identity management infrastructure imply a level of Chinese state involvement that was previously unconfirmed.

Neither DeepSeek nor China Mobile has responded to requests for comment, leaving critical questions unanswered about the extent of their collaboration and the security of user data. As scrutiny over Chinese-controlled digital platforms intensifies, regulatory authorities may soon take further action against DeepSeek, mirroring efforts already directed at TikTok.