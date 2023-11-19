Is former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman planning new AI venture? Reports say...
Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is working on a new AI venture, with former OpenAI President Greg Brockman expected to join him.
Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is already working on a new artificial intelligence venture that could be launched soon while former OpenAI President Greg Brockman is expected to join the 38 year old in his latest venture. Sam Altman was removed by the board of OpenAI as the CEO of the company on Saturday over a “breakdown of communications".