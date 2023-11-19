comScore
Is former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman planning new AI venture? Reports say...

 Livemint ,Edited By Aman Gupta

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is working on a new AI venture, with former OpenAI President Greg Brockman expected to join him.

File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. The board of ChatGPT-maker Open AI says it has pushed out Altman, its co-founder and CEO, and replaced him with an interim CEO(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) (AP)Premium
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. The board of ChatGPT-maker Open AI says it has pushed out Altman, its co-founder and CEO, and replaced him with an interim CEO(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) (AP)

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is already working on a new artificial intelligence venture that could be launched soon while former OpenAI President Greg Brockman is expected to join the 38 year old in his latest venture. Sam Altman was removed by the board of OpenAI as the CEO of the company on Saturday over a “breakdown of communications". 

According to a report by The Information, while the exact nature of this new venture isn't known yet, Altman's broader ambition lies in developing AI. The report added that former OpenAI CEO is in talks with semiconductor executives including chip designer Arm to design new chips that could lower the costs for running large language models like GPT-4.

Soon after the removal of Sam Altman as OpenAI CEO, former board chairman and President of OpenAI Greg Brockman also resigned from the company which was later followed by bunch of senior researchers in the company including Szymon Sidor but it isn't clear if these researchers will join Altman in his new venture.

Earlier this year, some reports claimed that Altman and former Apple designer Jony Ive were in advanced talks with SoftBank's Masayoshi Son to raise more than $1 billion in funding to build the “iPhone of artificial intelligence".

Why was Sam Altman removed as OpenAI CEO? 

Sam Altman frequently clashed with the OpenAI board members more so with another co-founder Ilya Sutskeve who is also the chief scientist of the AI startup. A Bloomberg report noted that two techies clashed over how quickly to develop generative AI, how to commercialize products and measures that needed to be taken to mitigate their potential harm.

In a blogpost announcing Altman's removal as CEO, OpenAI wrote, “Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI."

Meanwhile, a statement attributed to the Board of Directors noted, “We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward"

Updated: 19 Nov 2023, 07:27 AM IST
