Mint Explainer | Is India’s tech workforce AI-ready?

As companies move artificial intelligence (AI) from experimentation to business operations, demand for specialized skills is outstripping supply. India faces a demand-supply gap of more than 3.5 times, according to recent talent intelligence from BinQle.
The shortage is reshaping pay, too. TeamLease Digital’s Digital Skills and Salary Primer 2026-27, based on an analysis of 37,000 technology and digital roles, finds that compensation increasingly reflects the depth of a professional’s AI capabilities rather than job title, tenure or location.