Mint Explainer | Is India’s tech workforce AI-ready?

As companies move artificial intelligence (AI) from experimentation to business operations, demand for specialized skills is outstripping supply. India faces a demand-supply gap of more than 3.5 times, according to recent talent intelligence from BinQle.
As companies move artificial intelligence (AI) from experimentation to business operations, demand for specialized skills is outstripping supply. India faces a demand-supply gap of more than 3.5 times, according to recent talent intelligence from BinQle.
The shortage is reshaping pay, too. TeamLease Digital’s Digital Skills and Salary Primer 2026-27, based on an analysis of 37,000 technology and digital roles, finds that compensation increasingly reflects the depth of a professional’s AI capabilities rather than job title, tenure or location.
The shortage is reshaping pay, too. TeamLease Digital’s Digital Skills and Salary Primer 2026-27, based on an analysis of 37,000 technology and digital roles, finds that compensation increasingly reflects the depth of a professional’s AI capabilities rather than job title, tenure or location.
Mint examines where the shortages are most acute, how AI is changing job profiles and salaries, and what this means for the technology industry.
Where is the gap most acute?
The shortage spans both the number of professionals available and the specific skills employers need. BinQle estimates that India will need 1.4 million AI professionals by 2026, against an available pool of 400,000. It also flags shortages in adjacent technology roles, including data engineering, cloud architecture and DevOps.
The TeamLease report identifies cloud as having the widest supply gap among four high-value skills—AI, data, cloud and cybersecurity—at 55-60%. Generative AI follows at about 53%, with demand for GenAI talent expected to exceed 1 million roles by 2026. The gap in cybersecurity stands at 25-30%, narrowing but still significant.
Why can’t universities fill the gap?
Universities are producing technology graduates, but degrees do not necessarily translate into job-ready skills. TeamLease Digital’s report points to growing employer demand for specialized capabilities, including building AI systems, integrating them into business workflows and managing the underlying infrastructure.
Traditional curricula can struggle to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies and may not provide enough exposure to real-world deployment. Revising courses and developing practical, industry-relevant training takes time, leaving companies to play a larger role in preparing workers through specialised programmes and reskilling.
Which sectors are seeing the greatest disruption?
AI adoption is most visible in financial services, retail, IT, healthcare and logistics, although its applications vary by sector.
Financial services companies use AI to detect fraud, assess risk and automate customer interactions. Retailers apply it to demand forecasting, inventory planning, pricing and personalized marketing. In IT services, generative AI is automating parts of software development, testing and customer support, putting pressure on traditional delivery models.
Healthcare applications include medical imaging, clinical decision support and patient management. Logistics companies use AI to optimize routes, forecast demand and manage warehouses.
Are salaries rising, too?
The shortage of specialized, job-ready professionals is putting upward pressure on pay, though gains vary by role. BinQle reports salary increases of 30-35% in specialized technology roles. TeamLease Digital’s analysis suggests that pay increasingly depends on the depth of AI expertise.
Entry-level AI-Core roles, including generative AI and machine-learning engineering, command 2.5-3 times the pay of AI-Support roles. TeamLease projects salary growth of 16-21% for AI-Core positions between fiscal year 2027 (FY27) and FY28, against 7-8% for AI-Support roles. Senior professionals who combine technical expertise with architecture, governance, security or domain knowledge can command higher premiums.
The divide could also widen between workers who build and deploy AI systems and those who support AI-enabled operations, affecting career progression and pay. Over time, the shortage may push companies and educational institutions to rethink how technology skills are taught and assessed, as traditional qualifications alone become a less reliable measure of workplace readiness.