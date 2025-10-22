Is the flurry of circular AI deals a win-win—or sign of a bubble?
Jonathan Weil , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Oct 2025, 05:04 pm IST
Summary
How round-trip deals could echo history and hit a wall.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
“Circularity" has become a buzzword in artificial-intelligence deals. Some investors have drawn comparisons between the megadeals of today and some excesses of the original dot-com bubble.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story