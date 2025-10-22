Is the flurry of circular AI deals a win-win—or sign of a bubble?

To bullish investors that might look like a win-win. It also provides fodder for skeptics who suspect the AI ecosystem is in a bubble and can’t expand without the companies subsidizing and leaning on each other. The actual deal terms weren’t disclosed, either, because Nvidia and OpenAI said they weren’t finalized. In a vendor-finance deal, the risk for the seller is it won’t get paid. For Nvidia, its OpenAI investment could fall in value, but it also has the chance for upside.