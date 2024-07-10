It’s time for AI to start making money for businesses. Can it?
SummaryIn industries like retail and financial services, chief information officers are looking for ways artificial intelligence can boost not just an organization’s efficiency but also add actual dollars to its top and bottom lines.
Corporate technology leaders across industries have been spending big on generative artificial intelligence over the past year. Now, they’re looking for returns to go beyond efficiency gains to actual dollars and cents, even as many admit it isn’t clear if and when they’ll start seeing them.