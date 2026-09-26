Jaishankar flags AI security risks, backs approach that allows innovation, while being cautious about implications

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently in New York to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on Friday (local time) co-chaired an event on 'AI in the Context of International Peace & Security, with an Emphasis on Maritime Security.'
Jaishankar, who co-chaired the event with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, noted that the development of emerging technologies must go hand in hand with safeguards to mitigate potential threats to international peace and security.
In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister stated that during the session, he stressed the importance of leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)'s potential while anticipating its impact and addressing the risks it may create. He added that this requires promoting innovation while also taking into account the technology's implications for security.
Jaishankar also noted that the New Delhi Declaration stresses democratic access to AI resources, building secure and trustworthy systems, investing in human capabilities, and harnessing AI for economic growth and social good.
In terms of the maritime domain, Jaishankar highlighted that evolving technology can boost maritime domain awareness, including search and rescue, disaster response, identification of suspicious activity, and resilience of ports and critical infrastructure. He added that, at the same time, the technology can also allow "sophisticated reconnaissance, vulnerability mapping & cyber operations targeting vessels, communication networks & undersea infrastructure."
The Indian minister further noted that greater automation in maritime systems could complicate issues of attribution, accountability and escalation, while leaving less time for critical decisions. He added, "...that in the maritime domain, the UN Charter & international law, including the law of the sea, remain essential frameworks governing State conduct. Greater transparency, confidence-building, capacity development, technical cooperation & exchange of best practices are essential to ensure that AI is developed and used consistent with these principles."
Jaishankar also reaffirmed that both artificial intelligence and maritime security are important for India and the United Nations.
Jaishankar, who has been in New York since 20 September, also co-chaired the India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Troika Ministerial Meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA, where he reviewed the progress of the 2024-2028 Joint Action Plan and discussed ways to advance the partnership.
According to a PTI report, Jaishankar reiterated New Delhi's commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and safeguarding seafarers as well as commercial vessels.
Separately, Jaishankar signed the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime on the sidelines of the UNGA, stating that the pact would boost international cooperation for a safer digital future.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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