Jensen Huang’s Nvidia exit: Can a CEO scandal complicate America’s AI chip battle with China?

Jensen Huang, the former chief executive officer (CEO) of Nvidia, stepped down on Thursday (local time) amid reports of two extramarital affairs, one of which allegedly involved Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US officials of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led the company for 33 years, is stepping down at a crucial time for the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry, as the US seeks to maintain its lead in the technology amid growing competition with China.

Also Read | How Jensen Huang transformed Nvidia into a tech giant

Jensen Huang leaves Nvidia after 33 years: Here's why Huang stepped down from his position on Thursday after media reports pointed to his close ties with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who headed Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that was purchasing large quantities ofNvidia's chips.

While the US Justice Department is yet to conclude whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy, and the FBI is investigating reports of her alleged involvement with the Chinese government, the developments rattled the world's largest semiconductor company by market valuation.

Initially, Huang denied the reports, but on 8 November, he released an email and publicly acknowledged being unfaithful. While Nvidia claimed that Jensen Huang did not threaten US national security and launched an investigation of its own, another report suggesting a second affair came to light, prompting him to resign.

Trump asks AI companies to maintain dominance over China Huang's departure comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has been pushing American companies to accelerate AI development to maintain Washington's technological edge over Beijing.

Despite warnings from leading AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, about the potentially catastrophic and existential risks of rapid AI development, Trump has urged the industry to press ahead, arguing that the US cannot afford to fall behind China.

Huang was among the prominent industry figures advising Trump on AI policy. In September, following concerns raised about the risks of AI development, the US President spoke to the former Nvidia chief about America's position in the global AI race. During the conversation, Trump said Washington must stay ahead of Beijing in AI innovation and dismissed concerns about AI safety as a "hoax".

“The robots will not be taking over. The AI will not be taking over the rest of the world. The whole thing is a hoax,” Trump said. He further argued that critics were “just playing right into the hands of a lot of people that don’t want to see it happen. That could be political people; that could also be China.”

Trump also praised the expansion of data centres, describing them as "great" and saying they make people and states "wealthy". He compared their importance to that of oil over the next two decades, saying, "It's the oil of the next 20, 25 years; it's bigger than the internet and AI, you know, much more so." However, he acknowledged that the industry would need to proceed carefully and act "prudently".

During the conversation, Trump also asked Huang whether they were on the same page about AI development. The Nvidia chief responded, "We're going to make sure that everybody wins in the AI race in America. Every industry, every company, every state, every person."

With the US President calling Huang on two separate occasions — first to check how he was holding up and then to urge him to hold on to his position in a call on Tuesday, according to The New York Times — Huang's departure raises questions about what his exit could mean for America's AI ambitions, particularly its efforts to maintain an edge over China in the semiconductor race.

China's access to Nvidia chips in doubt amid scandal? According to a Reuters report, Chinese AI shares declined on Friday (local time), as investors raised concerns over Huang's departure. The development could further limit Beijing's access to advanced US chips, deepening the technology divide between the world's two largest economies.

On Thursday, House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated a growing consensus in Congress to limit chip exports to Beijing following the allegations involving Huang. Huang had previously pushed to preserve access to the Chinese market and also had close ties with Trump.

Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are widely used for AI model training and inference, according to the company. The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has said that advanced computing chips could support China's military modernisation, including the development of advanced weapons systems. Meanwhile, Nvidia has argued that restrictions on access to American computing technology could undermine US innovation and global competitiveness.

Could Huang's exit slow America's AI ambitions? Amid concerns over China's access to advanced Nvidia chips, Huang's departure has also sparked questions about what the leadership change could mean for Washington's AI ambitions and its efforts to maintain a technological edge over Beijing.

Huang, who was one of the most influential figures in the global AI industry, had advocated expanding data centres and computing infrastructure to boost the development of advanced AI systems, Bloomberg reported in September.

According to Axios, the controversy surrounding Huang and his subsequent exit could now limit his ability to advocate for faster AI development and counter calls for greater restrictions on the technology. The report also noted that an investigation could give those pushing for tighter AI regulation more room to influence the debate.

His departure therefore raises questions not only about Nvidia's future engagement with Washington but also about who will now shape the debate over America's AI strategy and its competition with China.