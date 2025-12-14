Job apocalypse? Humbug! AI is creating brand new occupations

Himanshu Palsule, chief executive of Cornerstone OnDemand, a skills-development company, uses Waymo, a fast-growing robotaxi firm, as an example of how the job of a developer is evolving. Waymo’s cars drive themselves from start to finish. But what if they break down, locking their passengers inside? Then comes the need for what he calls “the guy—or gal—in the sky", a remote human troubleshooter who needs to understand not just the technology, but also how to handle frazzled passengers. Software engineers, Mr Palsule says, used to be sought after for their coding abilities, not their bedside manner. No longer. Writing code can now be done by an algorithm. “Your personality is where your premium is."