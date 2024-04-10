Active Stocks
Wed Apr 10 2024 15:41:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 -0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.15 0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.80 -0.83%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.90 2.49%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,820.60 2.15%
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  Joe Biden, Fumio Kishida enlist Amazon, Nvidia to fund $50 million joint AI research programme
BackBack

Joe Biden, Fumio Kishida enlist Amazon, Nvidia to fund $50 million joint AI research programme

Bloomberg

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have enlisted Amazon.com Inc. and Nvidia Corp. to fund a new joint artificial intelligence research program, as the two nations look to improve collaboration around the quickly emerging technology

The $50 million project will be a joint effort between the University of Washington in Seattle and Tsukuba University outside Tokyo (Photo: iStockphoto)Premium
The $50 million project will be a joint effort between the University of Washington in Seattle and Tsukuba University outside Tokyo (Photo: iStockphoto)

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have enlisted Amazon.com Inc. and Nvidia Corp. to fund a new joint artificial intelligence research program, as the two nations look to improve collaboration around the quickly emerging technology.

The $50 million project will be a joint effort between the University of Washington in Seattle and Tsukuba University outside Tokyo, according to a senior US official who briefed reporters before Wednesday’s official visit at the White House. The two countries are also planning a separate joint AI research program linking Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh with Tokyo’s Keio University.

Also Read | Best fingerprint door locks to secure your home: Top 10 options to consider

The push for greater research into artificial intelligence comes as the Biden administration is weighing a series of new regulations designed to minimize the risks of AI technology, which has developed as a key focus for tech companies. The White House announced late last month that federal agencies have until the end of the year to determine how they will assess, test, and monitor the impact of government use of AI technology.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 10 to feature LTPO OLED screen for enhanced efficiency and battery life: Report

The university-led initiatives come in addition to a $2.9 billion investment from Microsoft Corp. announced Tuesday that would bolster the company’s artificial intelligence and cloud computing infrastructure in Japan. Kishida met Tuesday with Microsoft President Brad Smith and the company said in a statement it plans to open a new lab in Japan focused on AI and robotics.

On Tuesday, Kishida urged American business executives to increase investment in emerging technologies in Japan, Asia’s second-largest economy.

Also Read | From iQOO Z9 5G to Redmi Note 13 5G: Best mobile phones under 20,000 in April

“Your investments will enable Japan’s economic growth — which will also be capital for more investments from Japan to the US," Kishida said at a roundtable with business leaders in Washington.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 Apr 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App