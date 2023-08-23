Kerala's first AI school launched in Thiruvananthapuram; all you need to know

Kerala's first AI school launched in Thiruvananthapuram; all you need to know1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Kerala gets its first AI school at Santhigiri Vidyabhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, offering innovative learning opportunities with the help of artificial intelligence technology. Former President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the school.
