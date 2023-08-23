Kerala's first AI school launched in Thiruvananthapuram; all you need to know

Kerala got it's first AI school at Santhigiri Vidyabhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The inauguration was done by Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

As per the School authorities, the Al School is designed and moulded by one of the world's most advanced educational platforms iLearning Engines (ILE) USA in collaboration with Vedhik eSchool, managed by a committee of veteran professionals including former Chief Secretaries, DGPs and Vice Chancellors.

According to Vedhik eSchool authorities, it is an innovative learning method that ensures international standards and quality learning opportunities for students with the help of artificial intelligence technology.

It said that same quality learning experience of school studies is available to the students through the school website even after the school hours.

AI School enables schools to achieve higher grades as the content and pedagogy are prepared in accordance with the National School Accreditation Standards based on the New National Education Policy (NEP 2020), the authorities said as reported by ANI.

All you need to know about Kerala's first AI school:

-As per the authorities, this AI School facility will be initially available to students from classes 8 to 12.

-Multi-Teacher Revision Support, Multilevel Assessment, Aptitude Test, Psychometric Counseling, Career Mapping, Ability Enhancement, Memory Techniques, Communication-Writing Skills, Interview-Group Discussion Skills, Mathematical Skills, Behavioral Etiquette, English Language Proficiency, Development of Emotional-Mental Abilities Training etc will be provided to the students through the AI School.

-Moreover, intensive training is also available on the platform in order to appear for competitive exams and coaching for entrance exams including JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT, GMAT, ILETS among others will also be provided, Vedhik eSchool said.

-Further adding, the students will be given guidance for higher studies and scholarships in top foreign universities.

-AI School will be provide the best quality educational services to students at very low fees. The students will have access to artificial intelligence-based digital information via the school website, this will not incur any additional financial burden on the school.

-Speaking about the curriculum, the school authorities added that it will be a complete solution to the numerous challenges students and parents are facing related to studies, exams and competitive exams.

(With inputs from ANI)