Large language models get all the hype, but small models do the real work
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 01 Nov 2025, 09:17 pm IST
Summary
For many tasks in corporate America, it’s not the biggest and smartest AI models, but the smaller, more simplistic ones that are winning the day.
There’s a paradox at the heart of modern AI: The kinds of sophisticated models that companies are using to get real work done and reduce head count aren’t the ones getting all the attention.
