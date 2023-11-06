Legislators Aim to Help Celebrities and Consumers Fight Deepfake Scam Ads
Patrick Coffee , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 Nov 2023, 05:17 PM IST
SummaryThe dangers to both movie stars and ordinary people are growing as AI-fueled deepfake technology becomes more readily available, experts say.
Some TikTok users recently encountered an ad in which the YouTube star known as MrBeast appeared to offer 10,000 new iPhones for just $2 each.
