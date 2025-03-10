‘Let’s ask Grok!’—Shivon Zilis’ son prefers AI over mom’s answers, raising debate on AI in education

Shivon Zilis, a Canadian venture capitalist and director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, recently shared a humorous parenting anecdote involving her young son and artificial intelligence.

Taking to her official X account, Zilis revealed that her son is in the curious stage of childhood where he asks a multitude of questions. However, rather than accepting an "I don't know" from his mother, the young boy has found a technological solution—Grok, an AI chatbot developed by xAI, a company founded by Elon Musk.

“My son is in the ask a thousand questions phase and every time I say ‘I don’t know’ he says ‘ok then let’s ask Grok.’ Mommy’s lack of knowledge is no longer acceptable when he knows the voice on my phone can answer every question,” Zilis wrote, adding a laughing emoji to her post.

Her lighthearted remark resonated with many parents who face similar experiences with their tech-savvy children. The rise of AI-driven assistants has changed the dynamic of learning, allowing children to access instant information in ways that previous generations could not.

Grok, the chatbot in question, was launched by xAI with the aim of providing intelligent and context-aware responses. Unlike traditional search engines, AI chatbots such as Grok process complex queries and generate answers in a conversational manner.

Replying to Zilis’s post on X, a popular comedian and YouTuber commented, “Same! Grok made homeschooling so much easier as well 🙏🏻.”

Another user added, “We need more AI teachers.”

Expressing enthusiasm, @lsbissell wrote, “I love that! The little ones keep us Mamas on our toes. My son is an electrical engineering student, and I used to ask him all things math. Now Grok is my BFF.”

