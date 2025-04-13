Forget DeepSeek. Large language models are getting cheaper still

Piggybacking of this kind can lead to savings, but can’t cut costs down to single digits on its own. To do that, the American team had to break free of the dominant paradigm in AI research, wherein the amount of data and computing power available to train a language model is thought to improve its performance. They instead hypothesised that a smaller amount of data, of high enough quality, could do the job just as well. To test that proposition, they gathered a selection of 59,000 questions covering everything from standardised English tests to graduate-level problems in probability, with the intention of narrowing them down to the most effective training set possible.