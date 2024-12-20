The demand for professionals skilled in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is set to surge significantly in 2025, with industries such as healthcare, BFSI, and IT driving this trend. As companies increasingly integrate AI technologies, job seekers with expertise in AI roles can expect lucrative opportunities, especially those with strong foundational knowledge and practical experience.

Also Read | Artificial intelligence is the latest opium of the masses

Sectors like healthcare, BFSI, and IT are expected to witness unprecedented growth, fuelled by advancements in AI-powered diagnostics, automation, and customer experiences. However, professionals face challenges in mastering deep AI concepts, balancing ethical considerations, and staying updated with evolving tools.

Top AI roles and estimated salaries for 2025 With roles like AI engineers, generative AI developers, and AI research scientists leading the charge, AI and machine learning professionals are poised to earn salaries ranging from ₹12-22 LPA, reflecting the skyrocketing demand for AI expertise.

AI job Role Estimated package (per annum) AI Engineers Responsible for developing and deploying AI solutions ₹ 12- ₹ 14 lakh Generative AI Developers Design, develop, and manage AI systems ₹ 16-18 lakh Data Scientists Manage collection & interpretation of data ₹ 15-18 lakh AI Research Scientists Design and test new technology to improve AI efficiency ₹ 18-20 lakh Machine Learning Engineers Design and develop machine learning systems ₹ 13-16 lakh Chatbot engineers Creating app for automate communication between firms & customers ₹ 6-8 lakh Cybersecuriy experts Security of company's data from cyber threats ₹ 10-12 lakh

According to Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services, the top five AI job roles in demand next year will include AI Engineers, Generative AI Developers, Data Scientists, AI Research Scientists, and Machine Learning Engineers. These roles will be pivotal in advancing automation, data analysis, and innovation across industries.

Additionally, roles like NLP engineers and robotics engineers will gain prominence. NLP engineers, driven by the expansion of generative AI, can expect packages of ₹12-14 LPA, while robotics engineers are anticipated to earn some of the highest salaries, ranging from ₹18-22 LPA.

Also Read | Let AI aid IA: Artificial intelligence can transform the internal audit

“As AI becomes more integrated into business sectors, the demand for skilled professionals will only grow. Freshers entering the field can expect slightly lower packages but can scale rapidly based on their expertise and skills,” Alug explains.

AI jobs in healthcare, insurance and BFSI Jobs specialising in artificial intelligence will likely remain in demand in various industries, especially healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

“When we look at anything within BFSI, be it banking, finance, or NBFC, there is going to be a surge in AI-related jobs. The word fintech already consists of ‘technology’. Insurance, you know is investing heavily in AI technologies, be it claim settlements, be it premium calculation, be it product design,” said Krishnendu Chatterjee, VP and Business Head, TeamLease Staffing.

“AI adoption in healthcare will address inefficiencies by automating repetitive tasks, enhancing diagnostics, and improving patient outcomes. Roles such as data scientists, NLP engineers, and AI model developers will be in high demand. Additionally, government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat are catalysing technology-driven healthcare access,” Alug tells Livemint.

“AI-driven jobs will gradually grow across all sectors, including predominantly human-centric fields like healthcare and BFSI. In the healthcare sector, AI will bring advancements in areas like diagnostics, medical imaging, and personalised treatments tailored to individuals. Meanwhile, BFSI will use AI to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and significantly cut costs. These industries are at the forefront of AI adoption, driving real, measurable impact,” said Niraj Kumar, CTO of Onix.

Explaining the reason behind the boom in AI jobs in the field of cybersecurity, Krishnendu Chatterjee told Livemint, “While we are using data, we are vulnerable to people who will try to hack into our server systems. Hence, we have to constantly keep upgrading ourselves from a security point of view.”

Challenges in transitioning to AI roles Despite the growing opportunities, professionals looking to switch to AI-related roles face certain challenges. Alug highlights the need to master complex skills like programming, data management, and understanding AI frameworks. Staying updated with constant innovations, addressing ethical concerns, and ensuring fairness in AI systems can also add complexity.

Amid rising demand for AI-related jobs, mushrooming AI-related courses may increase the risk of deterioration of quality of training and education, opines Chatterjee.

“Earlier, there was a dearth of engineers in our country, and now you go to any state, there will be a hundred engineering colleges. So the quality of training and the quality of education kind of start deteriorating. As the whole ecosystem of AI and ML starts increasing, the quality of training, understanding of the products, and the quality of an output of an individual may deteriorate,” noted Chatterjee.

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder of Scaler, pointed out that a lack of depth in skills is a major challenge. “Professionals often pursue multiple certifications without understanding core concepts. Employers seek candidates who grasp how AI models work, including the underlying mathematics and systems fundamentals. Hands-on projects and structured upskilling are essential to overcome this gap,” Saxena emphasises.

Upskilling for freshers and professionals Freshers and professionals looking to capitalise on AI job opportunities in 2025 must focus on building foundational and practical skills. Saxena suggests leveraging AI tools such as OpenAI’s models, Google’s Gemini, and Cursor to enhance productivity across roles.

“Participation in hackathons, Kaggle competitions, and internships is critical for gaining practical experience. Learning Python, data structures, and basic AI concepts will make freshers industry-ready,” Saxena adds.

For those seeking structured learning, free introductory courses by Google and more comprehensive programmes, such as those offered by Scaler, can provide strong foundational and advanced skills tailored to AI and ML roles.