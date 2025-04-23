Love You: Kannada director makes first AI-generated feature film; check other artificial intelligence movies coming soon

Kannada writer-director Narasimha Murthy is making a feature film, Love You. it is claimed to be the world’s first AI-generated feature film, according to a report by The Times of India.

Taking on the dual roles of producer and director, Murthy has revealed that the project will premiere on a single screen to set a record.

Apart from him, the only other human involved was Nuthan, a graphic artist-turned-AI technician.

The team licensed around 30 AI tools, with the software costs totalling nearly ₹10 lakh. The 95-minute film, which includes 12 songs, took approximately six months to complete.

However, Murthy acknowledged its limitations. The regional censor officer reportedly noted inconsistencies in character features across scenes.

Murthy also admitted that creating emotional expressions and achieving proper lip-syncing posed challenges.

Nuthan spoke about the rapid evolution of AI and noted that the tools used were already outdated.

"If we recreated the same film today, it would be a thousand times better. That's no exaggeration, as Al tech is evolving every day. The tools we used are already six months old," TOI quoted Nuthan as saying.

"I was a graphic designer and ad filmmaker, and AI was completely new to me. It was all trial and error, and it took us six months. But, give me a script now and I can deliver a film in two months," he said.

Is Love You the first AI-generated feature film? While Love You claims to be the first AI-generated feature film, the trailer of another AI movie called Naisha was released on February 27.

The movie features fully AI-made visuals and lead characters. It follows Naisha, a Bengali-Mizo girl, and Zain, a rapper and swimmer. Directed by Vivek Anchalia, Naisha will be released in theatres in May 2025.

Intelliflicks Studios is making an artificial intelligence film based on the novel, Maharaja in Denims. The story follows a modern boy who believes he’s a rebirth of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Hollywood production company Staircase Studios AI plans to produce 30 AI movies in the next 3-4 years. Their first project, The Woman With Red Hair, is currently under production. Brett Stuart is the director of the movie.