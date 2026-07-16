Mad Street Den built the future of AI. Then its founders walked away.

Ashwini Asokan and Anand Chandrasekaran were vacationing at a relative’s home in Bengaluru when the renegotiation came through. It had ruined their time-off. They sat, not talking to anyone, when Asokan pulled out two slips of paper.
Hours earlier, in December 2023, they had been ready to sign a $50 million Series D fundraising round, which they had expected would finally give their Chennai-based artificial intelligence startup, Mad Street Den, room to breathe. But on the day of signing, the investment firm came back with new terms: no secondaries, or stake sales, for the earliest investors; stake dilution that would punish loyal believers; and board-control provisions that would effectively strip the company of its independence.
“It wasn’t bad for us or the team,” Asokan said. “But it was terrible for the people who backed us from the beginning. We weren’t going to screw them over.”
For most founders, this is a poison pill swallowed in silence. Instead, after speaking with their third co-founder, Costa Colbert, Asokan and Chandrasekaran each took a slip of paper and wrote down the same question.
Asokan, in her looping hand: What is left for me to learn? Chandrasekaran, in block print: What is left for me to learn?
They both knew the answer: walk away from the deal and eventually from the company itself.
Two people, one instinct
Post a degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Chandrasekaran acquired a PhD in neuroscience from Texas’ Baylor College of Medicine. Then he headed to Stanford University, where he worked on Neurogrid, a 16-chip board that simulated a million neurons in real time on 3 watts, roughly what a tablet draws. Asokan went from a visual communications course in Chennai to Carnegie Mellon University for a master’s in interaction design, and then Intel.
On paper they both worked in artificial intelligence. In practice they were opposites. Chandrasekaran was the builder, happiest at a whiteboard. Asokan was the translator: she could walk into a room of sceptics and hold it. He worried about whether a system would hold at scale. She worried about whether anyone would trust it enough to try.
Their first clean break came on New Year’s Day 2013 in California. Asokan woke up, turned to Chandrasekaran, and said: “Let’s put the house on Craigslist.” Within 48 hours the furniture was gone and the car was sold. Then they booked their tickets to India.