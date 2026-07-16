Mad Street Den built the future of AI. Then its founders walked away.

Hours earlier, in December 2023, they had been ready to sign a $50 million Series D fundraising round, which they had expected would finally give their Chennai-based artificial intelligence startup, Mad Street Den, room to breathe. But on the day of signing, the investment firm came back with new terms: no secondaries, or stake sales, for the earliest investors; stake dilution that would punish loyal believers; and board-control provisions that would effectively strip the company of its independence.