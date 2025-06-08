Mary Meeker's AI report: Decoding what it signals for India's tech future

India is mentioned less than five times, and only once in a headline, in Mary Meeker's 340-page Trends: Artificial Intelligence report. Yet, it has been making waves in the technology community since its release in May. One reason for its popularity is that Meeker, an influential technology analyst since the early days of the internet, has released such a report after a four-year hiatus. Another is that she offers sharp insights on the themes relevant to India—AI adoption, pricing, impact on the labour market, and the country’s position in an ever-shifting AI landscape.