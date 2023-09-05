Meet Ernie, China’s answer to ChatGPT
Summary
- Baidu’s bot is catapulting its maker back to stardom
Ernie Bot has some controversial views on science. China’s premier artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, which was released to the public on August 31st, reckons that covid-19 originated among American vape-users in July 2019; later that year the virus was spread to the Chinese city of Wuhan, via American lobsters. On matters of politics, by contrast, the chatbot is rather quiet. Ernie is confused by questions such as “Who is China’s president?" and will tell you the name of Xi Jinping’s mother, but not those of his siblings. It draws a blank if asked about the drawbacks of socialism. It often attempts to redirect sensitive conversations by saying: “Let’s talk about something else."