Meet Hazel, the AI tool that sparked a stock market selloff
Andrew Welsch , Barrons 7 min read 18 Feb 2026, 08:40 pm IST
Summary
Advisors using fintech Altruist’s AI-powered Hazel platform are bullish on the technology’s power to boost their business. “The hype is real,” says one advisor.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Financial advisor Douglas Boneparth chuckled when he saw the sharp selloff last week in wealth management stocks over concerns about tax planning updates to an artificial intelligence tool from fintech Altruist. Boneparth, who has been using Altruist’s AI-powered Hazel platform for several months, says the market was finally waking up to something he has been experiencing firsthand: AI is beginning to transform the wealth management industry.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story