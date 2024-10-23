Meet Hollywood’s AI doomsayer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.—Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt emerged Tuesday as one of Hollywood’s most vocal critics of artificial intelligence, saying the new technology represents a threat to the work he and other performers do.

Performances by Gordon-Levitt and his “brothers and sisters" in show business are being used by large language models to train new AI technology without permission or compensation, he said.

“The sleight of hand of calling something ‘artificial intelligence’ makes you ignore the fact that these were created by humans," he said in an interview at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live. The companies have to answer for the years of work they are using to train models now valued in the billions of dollars, he said.

Gordon-Levitt, who has been famous since a breakout role in “Third Rock From the Sun," has starred in some of the most beloved movies of the past 15 years, including “10 Things I Hate About You" and “Inception." Hollywood, Gordon-Levitt said, is the “canary in the coal mine" of disruption that AI heralds for several industries and the people who work in them.

The use of AI has become a sticking point in contract negotiations with directors and writers, and studios are exploring deals that allow their libraries of shows and movies to be used to train models. Technology released by AI firms has already demonstrated how it could be used to re-create animation or live-action performances.

“They own the intellectual property," the actor said of studios, “and I don’t own any of it."

Prem Akkaraju, chief executive of Stability AI, who was in conversation with the actor, said his company has taken precautions to avoid re-creating images that too closely resemble celebrities and well-known movies or shows. If a user prompts the model to re-create, say, Gordon-Levitt in a film, it will spit out a more painterly image to signal an approximation rather than a re-creation. It is a concern not only for actors, but for politicians whose likeness could be used to convey false statements.

“We don’t want things to come out looking like famous people," said Akkaraju.

If Gordon-Levitt had known that movies he appeared in would eventually be used in licensing deals to train AI models that could replace the casts and crews he’s worked with since he emerged as an actor as a kid, he said he probably wouldn’t have signed them.

“All these deals should be renegotiated in light of this new technology," he said.

AI shouldn’t be entirely demonized, since it can democratize the cost of production—a utopian vision that could support free expression around the world, he said. But if the tool ushering in that ideal is being trained through the work of Gordon-Levitt and his colleagues, they should be compensated, he said.

An ultimate threat is a deluge of recycled dreck trained to play to the lowest common denominator, he said. AI has the potential to flood the media ecosystem with shows and images designed not to create art, but to make money through addictive and simple re-creations.

“If we don’t get ahead of that flood, we’re going to drown in it," he said.

