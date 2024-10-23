Meet Hollywood’s AI doomsayer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt
SummaryThe actor says AI companies use movies and TV to make money without fairly compensating actors and the industry should ‘get ahead of that flood.’
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.—Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt emerged Tuesday as one of Hollywood’s most vocal critics of artificial intelligence, saying the new technology represents a threat to the work he and other performers do.
