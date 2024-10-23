Meet Hollywood’s AI doomsayer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Prem Akkaraju, chief executive of Stability AI, who was in conversation with the actor, said his company has taken precautions to avoid re-creating images that too closely resemble celebrities and well-known movies or shows. If a user prompts the model to re-create, say, Gordon-Levitt in a film, it will spit out a more painterly image to signal an approximation rather than a re-creation. It is a concern not only for actors, but for politicians whose likeness could be used to convey false statements.