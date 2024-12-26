Memory chips could be the next bottleneck for AI

The chips are also highly profitable, with operating margins more than five times those of standard memory chips.SK Hynix, whose share price has more than doubled over the past two years, controls over 60% of the market, and more than 90% for HBM3, the most advanced version. Nam Kim, an analyst at Arete, says the company took an early bet on HBM chips, well before the AI boom. Its leadership has since been cemented by its close ties to TSMC and Nvidia, whose graphics processing units run most of the whizziest AI models.