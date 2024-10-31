Meta and Microsoft: AI’s spending champs won’t be tapping the brakes

Microsoft and Meta Platforms might appear to have little in common. But both are betting large sums on artificial intelligence, and neither is yet inclined to slow down.

The storied corporate software giant and the parent company of Facebook and Instagram reported results late Wednesday for the September-ended quarter. Both showed decently strong revenue growth and even better operating profit improvements for the quarter—each exceeding Wall Street’s targets for the period.

Yet both stocks slipped around 3% in after-hours trading, following their reports and respective conference calls. Both issued revenue projections for the December quarter that were only in line with to slightly below analysts’ targets. And both said the blowout capital spending that has been fueling their race into AI services will continue in the current quarter, with Meta giving strong signals that next year will bring even more.

Alphabet’s Google and Amazon.com are running in the same race. But the recent pattern of spending at Microsoft and Meta stands out more, relative to their historic patterns. The $53 billion that Microsoft has spent already in this calendar year represents about 28% of the company’s revenue for that time—far above the 12% of revenue Microsoft has averaged on capex for the years 2014-23. Meta said it plans to spend between $38 billion and $40 billion on capex this year, which would represent about 24% of Wall Street’s projected revenue for the year. The company has spent on average about 19% of its revenue on capex over the past 10 years.

Providing generative AI services doesn’t come cheap, given the computing power involved. Nor do cutting-edge data centers go up quickly—especially as some of the newest systems from Nvidia require liquid cooling that also has to be built in. Hence, the business of AI requires a lot of money going out the door before (hopefully) a lot more comes back in. “You have to build to meet demand," Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said on her company’s conference call Wednesday.

Is the demand there? Microsoft said it is. Hood said generative AI services contributed about 12 percentage points to the 33% year-over-year growth the company’s Azure cloud computing service showed in the recent period. And at Meta, Mark Zuckerberg said on his call Wednesday that the generative AI tools the company has deployed are boosting user time spent on Facebook and Instagram—and helping advertisers craft more-effective campaigns that are raising conversion rates by 7%.

Still, these partial disclosures, which fall short of making explicit just how much revenue AI is generating, are challenging for investors to evaluate. And gauging the return on these companies’ investment might not get easier soon—especially with the spending still going skyward. Zuckerberg said Wednesday that “our AI investments continue to require serious infrastructure, and I expect to continue investing significantly there" in discussing plans for next year.

That might curb some of the enthusiasm regarding Meta’s stock, which had surged 67% so far this year ahead of Wednesday’s results. Microsoft has been a far more modest performer for the year, up only 15% ahead of the latest report. Investors cheered the potential of AI last year but have grown a bit weary of the staggering sums being spent. Showing a more distinct return on those investments should be high on big tech’s resolution list for the new year.

