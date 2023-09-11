Meta is working on new AI model even more powerful than OpenAI's GPT-4, says report1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 07:55 AM IST
Meta is working on a new AI system expected to be more powerful than OpenAI's GPT-4. It could be ready next year.
Meta is reportedly working on a new AI system that is expected to be even more powerful than OpenAI's GPT-4 language model. The model is expected to be ready next year and Meta could start training from early 2024.
