Meta is reportedly working on a new AI system that is expected to be even more powerful than OpenAI's GPT-4 language model. The model is expected to be ready next year and Meta could start training from early 2024.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Meta's new AI system will help companies develop sophisticated text analysis and other services. The new AI model is expected to be several times more powerful than the company's last AI system, Llama 2, which was released just two months ago.

The report notes that while Llama 2 was made available using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform, Meta plans to train the new model using its own infrastructure. Meta is currently in the process of acquiring Nvidia's H100s chips for AI training, and is building data centres to help train the model.

The plans for the new AI model are an attempt by CEO Mark Zuckerberg to reassert the company as a major force in AI after falling behind the competition, according to the WSJ. Competition in the field of generative AI has also intensified, with a recent report claiming that Apple is spending millions of dollars a day to perfect its Ajax AI model.

Zuckerberg is reportedly pushing for the new model to be open-sourced and made available for free for companies to build AI-powered tools, similar to Meta's previous AI offerings. However, the WSJ report notes that this approach could have potential downsides, including risks around the use of copyrighted information, the spread of misinformation, etc.

The Meta CEO will be part of an artificial intelligence forum hosted by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, which will also include other tech leaders such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

