Meta joins hands with Microsoft for its latest AI model Llama 2; likely to beat ChatGPT and Bard1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg said that the AI model, which was previously exclusively offered to a limited number of academics for research endeavors, will now be accessible through direct downloads
Meta has set to make its presence felt in the artificial intelligence space as it has announced the release of the commercial version of its open-source AI model Llama. The AI model and its new version of Llama 2 will be distributed by Microsoft through its Azure cloud service and will run on the Windows operating system. Llama can turn out to be a great alternative for pricy proprietary models sold by OpenAI like ChatGPT and Google Bard.
