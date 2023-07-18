Meta has set to make its presence felt in the artificial intelligence space as it has announced the release of the commercial version of its open-source AI model Llama. The AI model and its new version of Llama 2 will be distributed by Microsoft through its Azure cloud service and will run on the Windows operating system. Llama can turn out to be a great alternative for pricy proprietary models sold by OpenAI like ChatGPT and Google Bard.

