Meta to bring ChatGPT style AI chatbot to WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook
Meta brings AI chatbot, MetaAI, to WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, offering real-time information and image generation.
Tech giant Meta has announced that it is bringing a ChatGPT-like AI chatbot to its biggest social media offerings - WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. The new chatbot named Meta AI is powered by a ‘custom model’ which uses the company Llama 2 language model along with its latest large language model (LLM) research.