Meta to bring ChatGPT style AI chatbot to WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook

Tech giant Meta has announced that it is bringing a ChatGPT-like AI chatbot to its biggest social media offerings - WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. The new chatbot named Meta AI is powered by a ‘custom model’ which uses the company Llama 2 language model along with its latest large language model (LLM) research. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement about the new AI assistant, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company said, “We’re introducing Meta AI in beta, an advanced conversational assistant that’s available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, and is coming to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3. Meta AI can give you real-time information and generate photorealistic images from your text prompts in seconds to share with friends."

Interestingly, Meta AI will also come with the ability to access real-time information from the internet right from the get-go owing to the partnership with Microsoft Bing and also comes with image generation abilities akin to others in the market like OpenAI's DALL-E 2 or Adobe's Firefly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Meta AI, the social media behemoth has also unveiled 28 AI chatbots. Meta says that these AIs will have more ‘personality, opinions and interests’. Embodied by different cultural icons and influencers like musician Snoop Dogg or former Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, these AI bots will be available to message on Instagram and WhatsApp.

The new fantasy character-based bots have started rolling out in the US and Meta says it will soon add new characters played by notable faces like Bear Grylls, Chloe Kim and Josh Richard.

Meta's new Firefly syle Image editor: Meta is giving an AI-powered upgrade to the image editing in the Instagram app with two new features - Restyle and backdrop. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Backdrop will allow users to change the background of their images by entering simple prompts like “put me in front of a sublime aurora borealis" or ‘surrounded by puppies’. While Restyle will help users change the visual effects in their images using text prompts.

