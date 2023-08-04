Meta will allow users to generate music from text using ‘AudioCraft family of models’1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 08:53 AM IST
Meta's parent company, Facebook, has unveiled a new generative AI tool called AudioCraft, which allows users to create high-quality audio and music using text prompts. The tool includes audio models MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec, which can generate music and audio from text prompts.
Facebook's parent company Meta has introduced a new generative AI-based tool called AudioCraft which can help users high-quality, realistic audio and music using text prompts.
