Meta, the owner of social media apps like Instagram and Facebook, will not allow political advertisers to use its generative AI-based products.

Meta - the owner of many popular social media apps like Instagram and Facebook- will not allow political advertisers to use its generative AI-based products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a note appended on Meta's website quoted by Reuters, the company said, "As we continue to test new Generative AI ads creation tools in Ads Manager, advertisers running campaigns that qualify as ads for Housing, Employment or Credit or Social Issues, Elections, or Politics, or related to Health, Pharmaceuticals or Financial Services aren't currently permitted to use these Generative AI features," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We believe this approach will allow us to better understand potential risks and build the right safeguards for the use of Generative AI in ads that relate to potentially sensitive topics in regulated industries," Met added.

Last month, Meta started the rollout for a range of generative AI based tools for advertisers that the company had said would ‘maximize the productivity, personalization and performance for all advertisers'.

The new AI tools allow advertisers to generate image backgrounds, change image size and create different versions of the ad text with a single prompt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meta had started the rollout of its generative AI based offerings only to a small number of advertisers and the global rollout was expected to be completed by next year.

The announcement by Meta comes after a statement by former UK Deputy Prime Minister and president of global affairs at Facebook who was quoted by Reuters as saying that use of generative AI in political advertising was clearly an area where Meta needs to update the rules.

Moreover, at the recently concluded UK AI safety summit said that government and tech companies should brace themselves for the technology to be used to interfere in the upcoming elections in 2024. Many countries in the world including US, UK and India are set to go to elections in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Reuters)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.