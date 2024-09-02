Mickey Mouse smoking: How AI tools are generating content-moderation problems
Meghan Bobrowsky , Miles Kruppa , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Sep 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Summary
- xAI and Google both released products that have created controversy over ethical and legal boundaries.
One shows Mickey Mouse drinking a beer. Another shows SpongeBob in Nazi garb. A third: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris kissing.
