Micron is spending $200 billion to break the AI memory bottleneck
Robbie Whelan , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 Feb 2026, 12:53 pm IST
Summary
Memory chips used to be considered low-margin commodity products. Now the industry can’t make enough to satisfy data centers’ hunger.
BOISE, Idaho—Each afternoon at around 4:30, the earth here shakes from a series of controlled explosions, as engineers blast through basalt bedrock to flatten out the ground underneath a gigantic new semiconductor factory.
