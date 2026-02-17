Micron is spending $200 billion to break the AI memory bottleneck

As the company has shifted away from simpler memory chips that go in mobile and other devices and toward more-profitable products such as data-center HBM chips, its gross margins have shot up as well, from 18.5% in early 2024 to 56% in its most recent quarterly report. Micron said it expects gross margins in the current quarter to hit 68%—approaching the more than 73% that Nvidia earns on sales of its flagship products, known as graphics processing units, or GPUs.