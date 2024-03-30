Microsoft and OpenAI forge $100 bn plan for ‘Stargate’ Supercomputer, a game-changer in AI data centers: Report
Microsoft's ambitious AI supercomputer project, Stargate, is set to lead the way in AI data center capabilities, with plans for multiple similar projects in the United States over the next six years.
A collaboration between tech giants Microsoft and OpenAI is reportedly underway, with plans for a groundbreaking data center project that could see the emergence of an artificial intelligence supercomputer named "Stargate" by 2028, according to a recent report by The Information.