Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella backs ‘slowing down' the pace of AI development; calls for measured approach

Amid growing chatter around slowing down the development of artificial intelligence (AI) models following Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's lengthy post and a warning from former researcher Jacob Coxon, who said the technology "could kill us all", Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has joined the debate and called for a measured approach.

Satya Nadella calls for a measured approach to AI development In a post on X on Sunday (local time), Nadella wrote, "Any pursuit of superintelligence has to be grounded in the core principle that if the AI we build is not helping humanity and under human control, it's not worth pursuing." He added, "We also need to accelerate and spread the benefits of AI, such that they are diffused broadly across countries, communities, and companies. This requires a frontier ecosystem in which both closed and open-source models can thrive."

The Microsoft CEO also noted that AI companies should have full control over their unique and tacit knowledge. He added, "Every organization should be able to build its own continuous learning loop/hill climbing machine, without becoming dependent on any one model provider, and have the ability to embed its own knowledge into models and weights they control."

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Microsoft CEO welcomes research for AI development Elaborating on the idea that companies should be able to build their own learning machines, Nadella noted that Microsoft welcomes the research, focus and deliberate pacing necessary to get alignment correct as the design goal. He added that the company also welcomes ideas such as "embedded evaluators" and broader efforts to develop mechanisms to make this more than just talk.

He further stated that the development of AI should not be controlled by a handful of entities, but should instead have broad representation across the ecosystem, countries and fields, including academia.

Concerns over AI development and its risks grow Nadella's post and backing come days after the CEOs of Anthropic and OpenAI publicly acknowledged the risks associated with the fast-paced development of AI. Last week, Dario Amodei published an essay titled "We Must Pace The Frontier", in which he extensively highlighted the risks, the reasons behind his changing stance, and what the industry can do to ensure the technology does not endanger humans.

Following his essay, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to his X account and voiced support, adding that the ChatGPT maker is planning to implement Amodei's proposed safeguards. A similar call was made by SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who, in a separate post, stated that he had been warning about AI risks since 2023.