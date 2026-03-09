Microsoft integrates Anthropic AI into Copilot as it launches new ‘Copilot Cowork’ tool

Microsoft Corp. is integrating Anthropic’s artificial intelligence into its Copilot platform to meet rising interest in autonomous agents, shortly after the startup’s latest innovations triggered a decline in software equities. The corporation on Monday debuted Copilot Cowork, a utility modelled after Anthropic’s popular Claude Cowork system, which has intrigued Silicon Valley through its capacity to manage intricate operations like app development, spreadsheet construction and large-scale data management with minimal human intervention, reported Reuters.

"We work only in a cloud environment and we work only on behalf of the user. So you know exactly what information it (Copilot Cowork) has access to," Jared Spataro, who leads Microsoft's AI-at-Work efforts, told Reuters.

Cloud Cowork only works locally on the device and most companies feel “very uncomfortable” with that, he said. “We're the opposite.”

Microsoft is wagering that its established relationships with corporate clients and its emphasis on safety and data governance will help it capture market share from firms eager for AI agents but hesitant to implement them without protections. This rollout arrives weeks after Anthropic launched new Claude features that heightened investor anxiety regarding the risks AI agents might present to legacy software firms, leading to a market downturn. Microsoft’s own equity dropped nearly 9% during February.

The Copilot Cowork feature is currently in trials and will be accessible to early access participants later this month, according to Microsoft. While the firm did not reveal specific costs, it noted that some functionality would be bundled with its $30-per-user monthly M365 Copilot subscription for businesses, with extra capacity available for buy-in.

Microsoft further announced it is providing Anthropic’s newest Claude Sonnet versions to M365 Copilot subscribers. This service had previously functioned exclusively using OpenAI’s GPT frameworks. This strategy strengthens Microsoft’s relationship with Anthropic during a period when shareholders have scrutinised its reliance on OpenAI, which represents almost 45% of Microsoft’s cloud service contract obligations.

Microsoft launches new AI-focused E7 bundle Microsoft is debuting a new collection of business software — E7 — to encourage more people to adopt its office-based artificial intelligence tools. The E7 package will be priced at $99 per user per month, representing a 65% increase over Microsoft’s former premier offering. It will encompass a variety of popular applications like Word and Excel, alongside the firm’s Copilot AI helper and a capability that allows managers to evaluate how AI is being utilised across their organisation, Bloomberg reported.

Microsoft reported in January that over 450 million corporate subscribers pay for its productivity apps. However, only roughly 3% of that group currently pays for Copilot, the brand’s enterprise-grade competitor to ChatGPT. Regulatory and safety worries are often mentioned as obstacles to adopting AI in the workplace.

Demand for Microsoft’s AI tools prompted the new bundle’s introduction, said Jared Spataro. “If we can put that together for customers, it makes it easier for them to purchase and deploy and makes it much easier for us to sell.”