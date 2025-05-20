Mint Explainer: Microsoft envisions a web driven by AI agents. What will it look like?
Shelley Singh 5 min read 20 May 2025, 04:03 PM IST
SummaryThe ‘open agentic web’ represents a significant evolution of the internet, moving from a system primarily designed for human consumption of information to one in which AI agents can autonomously understand, interact with, and act upon web content.
At Microsoft Build, the company's annual conclave of web developers and engineers (19-22 May), CEO Satya Nadella introduced a vision of a next-generation web powered by AI agents.
