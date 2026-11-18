Singapore: Days after an outage of its business apps disrupted customer support at IndiGo and Akasa Air, Microsoft Corp. is asking companies to trust its artificial intelligence (AI) with more of their work, promising that humans will stay in control.
Singapore: Days after an outage of its business apps disrupted customer support at IndiGo and Akasa Air, Microsoft Corp. is asking companies to trust its artificial intelligence (AI) with more of their work, promising that humans will stay in control.
On Tuesday, the US tech giant released Autopilot, an AI agent that works round the clock, to a select group of early-access business customers. Its main selling point: managers set the limits on what it can do.
On Tuesday, the US tech giant released Autopilot, an AI agent that works round the clock, to a select group of early-access business customers. Its main selling point: managers set the limits on what it can do.
The launch came two days after Microsoft fixed a major outage of its 365 business apps on 13-14 November, which disrupted several services, including customer support worldwide.
“Clear human governance controls in AI is crucial to enterprise AI adoption, forming a fundamental part of the entire automation process,” Sergey Fayfer, Microsoft’s corporate vice-president for Copilot, told Mint ahead of the launch.
He said every automation feature was designed and tested inside Microsoft “to be within the boundaries defined clearly by a manager of a project within an organization—no task will work without clear prior definitions. We’re doubling down on this to ensure that companies can actually, in the real world, automate tasks such as following up on a procurement order.”
Microsoft first showed Autopilot publicly on 25 September. Tuesday’s release is for its early-access “frontier” customers in select countries, including India. It was not immediately clear which companies would get access.
Fayfer said AI business deals are very important to Microsoft, which has spent “enough time testing Autopilot within our internal use cases, before deciding to release it worldwide.”
“Even from a global policy view, our goal has been to always have a human involved, while companies want to use AI to help their employees do more and work better,” he said.
On 3 June, Mint reported that three of India’s top four tech services companies collectively doubled the number of Microsoft Copilot licences they owned, expecting wider enterprise AI adoption. Experts said Autopilot would fall squarely within the work that IT services firms do for clients.
Pay-off time?
Autopilot arrives as investors wonder whether four years of big AI spending will pay off, a worry that has hurt the shares of large US tech companies. Big Tech’s answer has been AI “agents”—software that does special tasks. But businesses have been slow to use them, worried about security, weak protections and agents going beyond their instructions.
AI agents like Microsoft’s Autopilot are built, hosted and powered by massive cloud computing platforms, a business where competition is heating up.
In the July-September quarter, Microsoft’s cloud and AI business, Azure, reported $33.17 billion in quarterly operating revenue, up 48% from a year earlier. That growth rate outpaced Amazon Web Services, its larger rival. But Google Cloud, the world’s third-largest cloud provider, closed the gap, with revenue up 103% to $30.71 billion.
Microsoft is likely counting on Autopilot “to act as automation that meets rules within organizations,” said Anushree Verma, senior director analyst for emerging technologies at Gartner.
“One reason why large enterprises are trusting Google is due to their sound compliance mechanism in AI, which has helped them grow their base of cloud users. Microsoft, by underlining human control in a tool that’s all about automating a workflow to run as much in the background as possible, is likely also trying to convince businesses that AI, after all, is safe to use—and won’t end up leaking data or breaching systems,” Verma added.