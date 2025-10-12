What Satya Nadella’s latest shakeup says about Microsoft's evolving AI strategy
The company has promoted Judson Althoff, its longtime sales boss, to chief executive of its commercial business, freeing up Nadella to focus on diversifying Microsoft's AI strategy beyond OpenAI. What's his plan?
Earlier this month Microsoft promoted Judson Althoff, its longtime sales boss, to chief executive of its commercial business, consolidating sales, marketing, and operations across its products. The move was designed to free up CEO Satya Nadella to focus on technical work, mostly involving artificial intelligence. Nadella said the reorganisation was essential to grow its existing business and build a new frontier simultaneously, amid a “tectonic AI platform shift".